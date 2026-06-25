Notion’s new Claude agents want to do your busywork, but it’ll cost you

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Notion has launched Claude agents in beta, letting businesses assign AI tasks directly inside their workspace.

Claude agents can write documents, update pages, generate code, answer questions, and collaborate using shared Notion content.

The integration runs on Anthropic’s Claude Managed Agents, while Notion handles deployment, security, and infrastructure.

Notion is making another big move to make AI a built-in teammate rather than a chatbot. The company has introduced Claude agents in beta, so businesses can delegate work directly to Anthropic’s AI without bouncing between separate apps or browser tabs.

Up until now, using AI for complex work usually involved copying information from Notion to Claude, waiting for a reply, and then manually putting the results back into your workspace. Notion’s latest integration wants to remove that friction by letting Claude agents live where your team’s documents, databases, and task boards already are, per the firm’s help page.

Claude agents essentially become collaborators within Notion rather than just another chat window. A shared project board allows you to assign tasks, ask an agent to write documents, update pages, generate code, or work through project requirements, all while keeping everyone on the same page. While the agent is working, teammates can follow its progress and check the output in Notion itself.

The platform utilizes Anthropic’s Claude Managed Agents, which handles the complex task of deploying AI agents for businesses. Claude agents can answer questions, coordinate with teammates, create or edit content, and work from shared documents and task boards if they have the right permissions, according to Notion.

Still, there are some limitations. During a session, Claude agents can’t browse the web or call other agents, so they’re mostly working with the information already inside your workspace. Getting started is pretty easy. In Notion, users can create a new Claude agent from the Agents section by choosing a template for common workflows, such as coding, or by building one from scratch with custom instructions, triggers, and integrations. Some templates even have GitHub connections using a personal access token.

Enterprise controls are also on Notion’s road map. Workspace owners decide whether a Claude agent is available or not. For Enterprise and HIPAA workspaces, the feature is off by default. In the Notion AI settings, admins can enable external agents and control which external users can access particular agents.

Billing also works differently than your average Notion AI feature. Claude agents use Notion credits per run. Users cannot connect their own Anthropic account, and there is no way to do so. Notion takes care of the infrastructure, provider access, and security so organizations can deploy AI agents without worrying about separate API keys or backend setup.

For companies that already use Notion as their central knowledge base, the integration could eliminate one of the biggest pain points of today’s AI workflows: constantly moving context back and forth between tools.

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