Survey says many readers use this Android notification feature, but not everyone trusts it

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The notification system is a core part of the Android experience. Without my phone pinging me about a new message, the latest duck reel, or a juicy new sales promotion, I’ll more than likely miss it all. When I do miss these, or accidentally swipe them away, I can rely on Android’s notification history feature to keep me up to speed.

Introduced with Android 11, it’s now one of the best Android features. I certainly think so, as does my colleague, Hadlee Simons. Do you agree? And, more importantly, do you use it?

We ran a reader poll to find out; here are the results. We received over 5,200 votes on this one, and there’s a clear winner. 29.8% of the votership use notification history “all the time,” while another 29% use it “now and again.” In total, that means nearly three in every five respondents use this Android feature. That’s a fairly large portion of voters, considering that the feature arrives deactivated by default on some devices.

For some readers, notification history is a huge accessibility benefit. As amberstoneart writes: I am neurodivergent and have to set alarms to remind me to take medication. I forget A LOT. The history feature is a godsend. I can see what time my alarm went off and if I MAY have taken my pill- like, oh, that was 15 minutes ago and I just kicked the cat off my lap so I definitely didn’t take it, or I totally forgot to set my next alarm. […] It’s been incredibly helpful and I’ve been using it for years. Of course, as with every feature, notification history has its detractors. 14.5% of respondents don’t use it and don’t plan to in the future, while 26.7% don’t use it but are considering it.

Some consider it a security risk. Commenter djwhyte writes: Just keep in mind that notification history is also another way for people to spy on your information. Even if you delete a text message, the notification history for it would still be there. Either way, it’s clear that the majority of respondents would prefer to see this feature activated from the get-go, or at least offered during Android’s initial setup steps. I’d certainly welcome this addition.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow