Nothing has a new sub-brand with cheaper products, including a smartwatch

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced CMF by Nothing.

CMF by Nothing will introduce more affordable products to reach a wider group of consumers.

The first products CMF will produce are a smartwatch and earbuds.

Nothing, the London-based tech company best known for its phones and earbuds, is expanding with a sub-brand. The new sub-brand will focus on cheaper products that can reach more consumers. Its first products are expected to launch later this year.

Today, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced in a public address, through the Nothing Q2 Community Update, that it is adding CMF by Nothing to its business portfolio. According to the announcement, this new sub-brand will be “a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.”

It appears that Pei sees CMF by Nothing as a way to bridge the gap between the value segment and high-quality products. The sub-brand will launch two products later this year, but no dates were included. One of the new products will be new earbuds, and the other is said to be a smartwatch.

Earlier this year, a leak revealed a pair of nutty-shaped earbuds from “Particles by XO.” It was rumored that Particles by XO could be a new sub-brand for Nothing. It’s uncertain what happened to Particles by XO, but it seems that maybe the company has changed the name over time, and now the company has decided to go with CMF by Nothing.

After reaching out to Nothing for comment, a spokesperson did not confirm or deny the connection. The spokesperson only stated, “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

Outside of that leak, there aren’t many details about the smartwatch or the earbuds. However, Nothing says more information will come in the coming months.

