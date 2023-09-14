Nothing confirms when it will launch its first smartwatch

@TechLeaksZone

TL;DR Nothing’s sub-brand CMF will hold its first launch event on September 26, 2023.

An earlier leak revealed the launch would include a smartwatch, earbuds, and USB-C charger.

The announcement came from the VP of Nothing India, suggesting it could be an India-exclusive launch.

Carl Pei announced at the beginning of August that Nothing would be launching a sub-brand that goes by the name of CMF by Nothing. Unlike Nothing, this sub-brand is focused on affordability, so don’t expect it to roll out flagship-level devices like the Nothing Phone 2. Now we know that the sub-brand will be releasing its first products later this month.

VP and GM of Nothing India, Manu Sharma, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that CMF by Nothing will hold a launch event on September 26, 2023. Outside of the date, Sharma shares nothing else about the event. Nothing India’s VP making the announcement hints that the show will take place in India, and the announced products could be exclusive to that area.

Although Sharma didn’t reveal what would be at the keynote, we already have a good idea of what will be unveiled. Near the end of August, a sizeable leak gave us marketing banners for three CMF products: the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and a 65W GAN charger.

The Watch Pro, in particular, will be Nothing’s first-ever smartwatch. Based on the leak, the Watch Pro has rounded edges like the Apple Watch, has an aluminum alloy body, and comes with an orange band. Another leak revealed the display could be a 1.96-inch AMOLED with always-on display (AOD) support, 600 nits of brightness, and a 50Hz refresh rate. Other leaked specs include a built-in GPS with Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 water and dust resistance, a 330mAh battery, and a variety of health sensors. The kicker, though, is the Watch Pro is rumored to not run on Wear OS.

We also expect the prices of these gadgets to be Rs 4,500, Rs 3,500, and Rs 3,000 for the Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and charger, respectively. Converted into US dollars, this would be $55 (Watch Pro), $43 (Buds Pro), and $37 (charger).

