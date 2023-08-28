Nothing's CMF smartwatch, earbuds, and more leak, could launch next month

@TechLeaksZone

TL;DR A leak revealed three products that Nothing’s sub-brand CMF could launch.

The three products include a smartwatch, earbuds, and a USB-C charger.

The leak claims these products are rolling out on September 26 in India.

The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, announced at the beginning of August that his company would be launching a new sub-brand called “CMF by Nothing.” It was said the sub-brand would launch a smartwatch to rival some of the best smartwatches on the market, as well as earbuds later this year. A new leak has revealed the design of these products, a few details, and the existence of a third product.

On the app formerly known as Twitter, @TechLeaksZone shared three images that appear to be internal marketing banners. Those marketing banners showcase a smartwatch called the “Watch Pro,” earbuds called the “Buds Pro,” and a 3-in-1 65W GaN USB-C and USB charger.

Starting with the Watch Pro, the image shows a smartwatch with a square-like display. The rounded edges give the Watch Pro an appearance similar to an Apple Watch, but without the curvy sides. And the orange band does not show any visible sign of lugs, which could suggest the bang is unremovable. As for the specs, the user goes further in depth in a separate Telegram post. According to the leak, the device has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with always-on display (AOD) support, 600 nits of brightness, a 50Hz refresh rate, and won’t come with Wear OS.

The device may also come with an aluminum alloy watch case, built-in GPS with Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a 330mAh battery (up to 13 days of life with AOD off). It is said to have a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracking, stress monitor, breathing exercise sensor, and more. Last of all, the leak claims it will have Bluetooth calling support with AI noise reduction, 100 watch faces, and over 100 workouts.

Unfortunately, there’s not as much information on the Buds Pro. As the banner states, these earbuds offer active noise canceling, 11 hours of non-stop playback, and has ultra bass technology. Surprisingly, these earbuds have a different form factor than the peanut-shaped earbuds that leaked earlier this year.

Along with these details, the leak provides a possible launch date and pricing. The leak suggests the three products may launch on September 26 in India, with the Watch Pro selling for Rs 4,500, the Buds Pro for Rs 3,500, and the charger for Rs 3,000. Converted into US dollars, these prices would be about $55, $43, and $37, respectively. It’s unknown when these devices will launch in the US and if these prices will stay the same.

