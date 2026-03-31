Nothing could expand past smartphones with new smart glasses next year

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing appears to be working on smart glasses.

These smart glasses will reportedly arrive in the first half of 2027.

It’s also reported that Nothing plans to launch new earbuds this year.

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already been a few years since Meta released its first set of smart glasses. The social media giant has had a surprising amount of success with the tech, and now players like Samsung, Google, and Apple are looking to challenge Meta’s dominance in the market. As if the field wasn’t crowded enough, it looks like Nothing wants in on the action, too.

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Recently, Nothing CEO Carl Pei shared his vision for the brand’s expansion. In a press note, the executive predicted that the company would follow a multi-device strategy that expands past smartphones and audio devices. This included bringing the company’s OS to possible solutions like smart glasses, humanoid robots, and EVs.

Will 2026 be the year you buy your first pair of smart glasses? 167 votes Absolutely! There's finally a lot of good models to choose from! 34 % Maybe. I'm going to wait and see what things look like in another six months. 37 % Probably not. I think we're still a generation or two away from being great. 22 % Nah. These kind of wearables just aren't for me. 7 %

According to Bloomberg, we could see Nothing’s first venture into the smart glasses category sometime in the first half of 2027. These glasses will reportedly feature cameras, microphones, and speakers. Meanwhile, your smartphone and the cloud would handle all the AI processing. Based on this description, it sounds like this device will compete directly with the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, rather than the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

Nothing products are best known for their unique designs, from transparent backs to the use of LEDs. Sources with knowledge of the matter tell the outlet that the London-based startup will apply the same design philosophy to its glasses.

In addition to smart glasses, it’s said that the company is also working on new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to launch this year and will come with AI-focused features.

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