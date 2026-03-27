The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is doing better than even Nothing expected

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing co-founder Carl Pei claimed that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is selling “way over target.”

Pei didn’t reveal more details about the actual target, so it’s possible the firm had a modest sales goal.

This is still good news as the Nothing Phone 4a Pro looks like one of the best mid-range phones of the year.

Nothing launched the Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro earlier this month, and these seem like two of the better mid-range Android phones in 2026. It looks like the Pro model in particular is resonating with more customers than expected.

Nothing co-founder Carl Pei claimed on Twitter that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is selling “way over target.” Check out the screenshot of his post below.

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It’s worth noting that Pei didn’t actually reveal more details about their sales target. So it’s unclear if the company had modest goals, nor is it clear how this compares to the Nothing Phone 3a Pro’s initial sales.

Are you surprised that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is beating sales targets? 22 votes Yes, it doesn't seem like a great phone to me 32 % No, it seems like a great phone in the first place 68 %

Nevertheless, we’re glad that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is apparently doing great business for the company. Colleague Ryan Haines praised the phone’s metal design, and an impressive ~86% of polled readers loved its design too.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is more than just a great-looking phone, though, as it also has some good specs for a mid-range device. This includes a 50MP 3.5x periscope camera, a Glyph Matrix panel on the back, and a 144Hz OLED screen. It misses out on features like wireless charging and full water resistance, but these compromises are easier to swallow for $499.

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