Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a fresh design, and survey shows you love it

Nothing recently launched the Nothing Phone 4a series , and colleague Ryan Haines praised the Pro model’s design . That’s largely due to the phone’s metal back and the camera bump, which incorporates the Glyph Bar.

We included a poll in Ryan’s article, asking readers what they thought of the Nothing Phone 4a Pro design. It’s been a few weeks, so here’s how you answered this survey.

This poll attracted almost 1,900 votes, and the results weren’t even close. Just over 85% of respondents said they liked the Nothing Phone 4a Pro design. This strongly suggests that Nothing has come up with a winner as far as design goes.

Just 13.3% of surveyed readers said they didn’t like the Pro model’s design. In other words, just over one in 10 polled readers didn’t like it.

We live in a strange timeline where the back of a phone, the bit that faces away from you or is otherwise buried in a case has become a feature. I quite like the 4a Pro because it lets you still use a case but retain the characteristics.

I think it’s fresh, and still retains that Nothingness even with a case.

User superchecker13 thought the Nothing Phone 4a Pro didn’t have an exciting design at all:

It lost the uniqueness and looks like every single other phone. Its not beautiful, its boring. It does what everyone does.

Either way you cut it, it seems like Nothing is on to a winner here. So we hope that future Nothing phones maintain a similar aesthetic. It also comes after the polarizing Nothing Phone 3, which had rear cameras that seemed a little too randomly placed.