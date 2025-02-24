Love it or hate it, Nothing Phone 3a Pro's polarizing camera island has a reason

TL;DR Nothing has officially revealed the Phone 3a Pro before its March 4 launch event.

The company has shared images confirming its design and a video highlighting how it went about designing the device.

We also get a look at its new hardware key and some of the features it could support.

Nothing is having a tough time keeping a lid on information about its upcoming Phone 3a series devices, so it has gone ahead and revealed the Phone 3a Pro before next month’s launch event. In addition to sharing an image of the device on its X account, the company has shared a video highlighting the process that led to its polarizing camera module design.

The image shared on X showcases the black variant of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which we only glimpsed in previous leaks. It confirms that the device features a large circular camera island on the back surrounded by Nothing’s iconic glyph lighting elements. It houses three camera modules and an LED flash. We also get a closer look at the rest of the device’s back panel and its button layout.

Although the image doesn’t reveal anything new about the Phone 3a Pro, in the video, Nothing’s executives explain how the company designs a new device right from the concept stage to final production. The video details why the company opted for the unusual camera island design and showcases various prototypes that were considered before they reached the final design. The company says it adopted the chunky camera island to accommodate the new periscope camera, which takes up more room, while the superficial elements were a stylistic choice.

Furthermore, the video highlights the additional hardware button that Nothing is introducing with the Phone 3a series. It confirms that the button will have a different finish and shape than the other buttons on the devices. On closer inspection, we could also make out some of the features it will support, including the ability to save images from the internet, transcribe and summarize information from the images, and take a quick note.

The video also mentions the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 and states that its design has also been finalized. Unfortunately, we didn’t get an early look at it, as it’s completely blurred out. Nothing is scheduled to announce the Phone 3a series at MWC on March 4, and we suspect we’ll catch a glimpse of the Phone 3 during the event.

