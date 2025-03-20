Nothing tells customers their Phone 3a Pro will arrive later than expected

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is informing customers who pre-ordered the Phone 3a Pro that their shipment may arrive later than expected.

The company says it forgot to notify users that deliveries would start at a later date.

Shipments are also being delayed due to high demand.

Nothing launched the Phone 3a and 3a Pro during MWC week at the beginning of March. Shipments for the Phone 3a Pro were expected to start next week on March 25, but it looks like the London-based phone maker made an error. Now the company is informing those who pre-ordered the budget phone that they’ll have to wait a little longer.

Nothing has started reaching out to customers eagerly waiting for their Phone 3a Pro to arrive. In its message, the company admits it forgot to update shipping details to let customers know that shipments would start at a later date. As a result, those who pre-ordered will get their phone “a little later than expected.”

That’s not the only bad news the company had to share. Nothing adds that shipments will also be delayed due to high demand. It’s now aiming to have pre-orders ship before April 15.

It appears the delay only affects pre-orders in Europe. The Phone 3a Pro is already on sale and listed for next-day delivery in India. In the US, the Phone 3a Pro has sold out and Nothing has stopped taking pre-orders due to high demand.

