Nothing Phone 3a users in the dark over Glyph light glitch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro owners report a Glyph light that gets stuck on after the September update.

Restarting the phone clears the issue, but it often returns.

There’s no official fix yet, although one user was informed that a software update is being developed.

Nothing’s signature Glyph lights are meant to be a handy visual accompaniment, but some Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro owners say they’re now refusing to turn off. Following the September update, multiple users have reported a persistent light that only disappears after rebooting the device.

Across several Reddit threads, such as this one, this one, and this one, affected owners describe the same behavior: a main Glyph segment suddenly turns on and stays lit, ignoring normal controls in settings. A few users say it started after using the Essential Recorder feature, while others noticed it appearing without warning during calls or at a specific time of day. Restarting the phone clears it, but only temporarily.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Some commenters have found partial workarounds. Pressing the Essential Recorder toggle in Quick Settings to start and stop a recording can cause the light to reset for some people. Others suggest clearing the Essential Recorder’s cache and data, or toggling off “Glyph progress” for Google Calendar. Still, for many, a restart remains the only sure fix.

One user who contacted Nothing India Support shared a reply confirming the issue. The company called it a known issue affecting the Phone 3a Pro and said its team is “actively working on resolving it at the earliest through an upcoming software update.” Until then, the support team recommends visiting a service center, where technicians may apply a temporary solution if available.

We were impressed by Nothing’s new Essential Space feature in our review, which makes this glitch particularly annoying if you’ve grown to rely on it. Nothing hasn’t publicly commented on the Glyph light issue yet, though affected users can submit feedback directly through Settings > System > Feedback.

Follow