The Nothing Phone 3a's intricate see-through back might be revealing more than intended

TL;DR Some Nothing Phone 3a buyers report dust and scratches inside the back glass.

Complaints on Reddit suggest the issue is very minor but noticeable on close inspection, with most opting not to seek a replacement.

It’s unclear how widespread the problem is, but a spokesperson for Nothing emphasized in a statement that the company uses “industry-leading quality controls” and that “defects are rare.”

The recently launched Nothing Phone 3a is certainly a competitive addition to the Android phone market, but some early buyers are reporting minor cosmetic defects that could raise questions about its build quality.

Several users on Reddit’s r/NothingTech subreddit have shared complaints about dust and scratches appearing inside the phone’s glass panel, suggesting possible assembly issues. One user, Old-Use9195, noted that they spotted a speck of dust trapped inside the back glass on the same day they purchased their Nothing Phone 3a. Another buyer, Short-Device3116, posted a similar complaint, stating, “My phone (3a) has dust under the backglass. Please help, I just bought it.”

One user spotted dust under the back panel. Another user also had this issue. A third user reported a scratch beneath the panel.

In addition to these dust concerns, user iamnotvismay reported receiving a unit with a scratch inside the glass. They initially missed the defect due to sunlight glare during delivery but later realized the mark was permanent. They mentioned that returning the device would be too much of a hassle for such a minor concern.

So far, these reports appear to be limited, and it’s unclear how widespread the issue might be. As some of the posters accepted — and were told by many in the responses — small blemishes or specks of dust beneath the back panel aren’t a significant issue. One of the users mentioned that they were otherwise delighted with the new device, and few of us would consider pursuing a replacement on the basis of such a minor flaw. Still, it can be disappointing to spot things like this when you unbox what you hope will be a pristine new phone.

In a request from Android Authority for comment, a Nothing spokesperson provided the following statement: At Nothing, product quality is a top priority. We use industry-leading quality controls like Class 1000 clean rooms throughout assembly, and defects are rare. We encourage anyone with concerns to reach out to our customer service team. If you’ve noticed any such issues with the Nothing Phone 3a, please let us know in the comments.

