Nothing Phone 3a officially shown off, and it doesn't look totally unhinged

TL;DR Nothing has posted pictures of the standard Nothing Phone 3a.

The phone offers a more conventional rear camera design compared to the Pro model.

The images also confirm a triple rear camera setup compared to last year’s dual-camera design.

Nothing officially showed off the Phone 3a Pro a few days ago, and it’s received a somewhat polarizing reception due to the rear camera design. Now, the company has revealed the standard Phone 3a ahead of next week’s launch.

Nothing recently posted pictures of the back of the Nothing Phone 3a on social media and via its website. The device has a horizontally stacked rear camera housing akin to the Nothing Phone 2a series rather than the weird camera design seen on the Phone 3a Pro. However, we’ve got three rear cameras here instead of the dual-camera setup seen on last year’s devices. You can view the image above and the picture below.

Otherwise, Glyph lighting returns once again, and we can indeed see an extra hardware button. This is apparently dubbed the Essential Key and will help users with AI-related tasks.

Plenty more Nothing Phone 3a details have surfaced online in the form of leaks. The device is said to offer a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6.72-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP64 rating for splash resistance. The budget Android phone is also tipped to have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto camera.

We won’t have to wait long for an official reveal as Nothing will reveal the devices on March 4. So we only have a few more days to go.

