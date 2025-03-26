Nothing is letting its fans help it redesign the Phone 3a

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is once again doing its Community Edition project.

Members of the community will be able to submit their ideas to build the ultimate version of the Phone 3a.

This year’s winners will receive £1,000 ($1,288.76).

Nothing did something fun and creative last year by releasing a Phone 2a Plus designed with the help of its community. If you were hoping Nothing would do something like that again for another one of its Android phones, you just got your wish. And now the company is also offering an additional incentive to contribute.

Nothing has announced that it is bringing back the Community Edition project for its second year. This time around, the campaign will center around the recently launched Phone 3a.

Just like in 2024, community members are being asked to submit their ideas to help create the ultimate version of the Phone 3a. There are four categories you’ll be able to submit ideas for: Hardware design: Create a new look for Phone 3a’s hardware through color, material, and finish.

Create a new look for Phone 3a’s hardware through color, material, and finish. Software design: Make unique UI elements like wallpapers, widgets lock screen clocks, and more.

Make unique UI elements like wallpapers, widgets lock screen clocks, and more. Accessory design: Create an exclusive accessory or collectible that will ship with the Phone 3a Community Edition.

Create an exclusive accessory or collectible that will ship with the Phone 3a Community Edition. Marketing: Create a proposal for marketing the device, like key visuals, a launch moment, or an event. Submissions are open starting today and will end on April 23. If having your ideas included in this project isn’t enough to get you off the fence, this year Nothing says it’s offering winners £1,000 ($1,288.76) as an added incentive. If you’re a winner, Nothing says you’ll collaborate with their teams “over a period of 6 months,” which includes workshops, design reviews, and more.

In addition to prize money, there are a few other changes to this year’s contest. One is letting the community create a collectible that will launch with the phone, like a lanyard, figurine, and so on. Another change is that all the briefs are going live at the same time to give entrants more time to develop their ideas.

The company made 1,000 units of the Phone 2a Plus Community Edition last year. As you can imagine, the limited edition handset quickly sold out online. Nothing has not said how many units they’ll make of the Phone 3a Community Edition.

