Nothing Phone 3 incoming? Nothing shares teaser, launch date

The company has also confirmed plans to host an event on March 4.

A related leak suggests that Nothing could unveil the device during the MWC trade show in Barcelona.

After dropping a cryptic Pokemon-themed teaser last week, London-based electronics manufacturer Nothing has now given us a glimpse of its next device and confirmed its launch date.

In a post on X earlier today, Nothing shared a short clip showcasing what appears to be either the camera module or the glyph interface from its next smartphone, presumably the Nothing Phone 3. The post also mentions what is likely the tagline and date for its next launch event.

Although Nothing’s post doesn’t reveal the name of the upcoming device, noted leaker Max Jambor has subtly suggested it could be the Nothing Phone 3. In a separate post on X, Jambor has also shared an official-looking launch invite for the March 4 event in Barcelona, Spain. This suggests Nothing could unveil its next phone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, which kicks off on March 3.

Little is known about Nothing’s upcoming smartphone, but we expect the company to share more details over the coming weeks. So far, Nothing has only teased an image of the Pokemon Arcanine. We suspect it is the codename of the upcoming device, as clicking on the teaser on Nothing’s website redirects to a broken page on Indian retailer Flipkart’s web store that mentions “Nothing_arcanine_website_d2c_date_announcement” in the URL.

We won’t have to wait too long for more details. Nothing has a penchant for generating buzz around upcoming products by gradually releasing information over the weeks leading up to the launch, and we don’t expect things to be different for the upcoming device.

