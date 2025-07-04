Is the Nothing Phone 3 worth it? Survey reveals surprising consumer sentiment

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

After spending a few years setting itself up, Nothing boldly launched the Nothing Phone 3 as its top-tier flagship this week. Coming in at $799, it takes on the proper flagships from Samsung, Google, Apple, and others. While one can argue that it comes out on top against these three, Chinese competitors like OnePlus can give it a run for its money with the OnePlus 13. We asked you if you thought the Nothing Phone 3 was value for money at $799, and it seems a vast majority of you disagree with the pricing.

We ran the poll on our website, YouTube channel, and X social media account, receiving over 6,460 votes so far. Across the three platforms, a combined 62% disagree with the pricing, believing it doesn’t match the compromises the Nothing Phone 3 brings to the table. 28% of voters are waiting for the reviews to drop to make their judgment. Only 10% of voters believe that the Nothing Phone 3 is innovative and delivers good value.

Here’s the platform-wise split of the votes:

Curiously, our website readers are the most positive about the Nothing Phone 3, with ~16% believing it is fairly priced, followed by our followers on X (~9%). In comparison, only 6% of our YouTube subscribers believe so. YouTube subscribers voted 68% against the Nothing Phone 3 being a good value product, but our website readers also majorly agree, with 53% vote share.

No matter how you slice it, a good majority doesn’t think the Phone 3 remains a value purchase. Nothing has managed to sell the idea of its Phone 3 to just 10% of our voter base. Once reviews for the Phone 3 drop, we should be seeing more people choose their camps. For now, Nothing has its work cut out, as it attempts to convince more people that the Phone 3 is more than what meets the eye.

