Nothing Phone 3 deal brings this standout phone back down to record low of $599

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Nothing Phone 3 is back down to $599 at Amazon, which is $200 off its $799 recommended retail price. That is a 25% discount off the RRP, bringing this phone back to its Prime Day price. It also matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, so it’s a good time to grab it while the deal is live.

Nothing has been building toward a true flagship phone, and the Nothing Phone 3 is that step up. It keeps the brand’s clear, design-focused look, but adds much stronger hardware than earlier models. You get a 6.67-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and memory and storage options that go up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The cameras are a big part of the package, too. The phone uses triple 50MP rear cameras, including a periscope telephoto lens, plus a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Battery capacity is reported at around 5,150 mAh globally, and it supports both fast wired and wireless charging.

Amazon shoppers have also given it a 4.4 out of 5 rating, which adds to the appeal if you have been watching this one. At $599, the Nothing Phone 3 is much easier to recommend than at full price, especially if you want a phone that stands out from the usual glass slabs.

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