Black Friday hits the Nothing Phone 3, and it's a record price drop
1 hour ago
While Nothing might have started as a brand for the tech-savvy and hipsters, their Nothing Phone 3 seems to be getting nods from all directions, including from us. It’s a well-liked choice that’s just got even better thanks to a record Black Friday deal.
This deal sees the Nothing Phone 3 dropping to just $639, saving you $160 off its regular $799 price, a 20% markdown from retail. This also marks the best discount we’ve tracked on the handset to date.
What sets the Nothing Phone 3 apart is its tech-packed feature list. Running on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, it also features the Nothing OS 3.5 with updates promised up to Android 16. The display is a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Glyph Matrix is a creative touch, featuring 489 micro-LEDs on the back for interactive notifications.
No element of the package was forgotten by the Nothing team here. Its camera system boasts three 50MP rear sensors and a 50MP front camera, along with a battery that supports multiple charging options, all of which add convincing reasons to consider this phone during the sales. The link above takes you to the deal.
