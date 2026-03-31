Score a record $200 off the Nothing Phone 3 as the Amazon Spring Sale wraps up

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve been waiting for a better price on Nothing’s latest flagship phone, this might be the moment. The Nothing Phone 3 has dropped to its lowest price since launch, and with no successor on the horizon this year, it’s not getting replaced anytime soon. Nothing Phone 3 for $599 ($200 off)

Right now, you can grab the base model for $599, down from its $799 launch price. If you want a bit more headroom, the 16GB/512GB version is $699, cut from $899. Both are at their best prices we’ve tracked yet, but with the Amazon Spring sale ending today, you may not have long to catch them at this price.

In our review, we called the Nothing Phone 3 a “fun, flawed, but overall worthy semi-flagship,” and that pretty much sums it up. It nails a few things like the standout transparent design, a clean and distinctive take on Android with Nothing OS, and a capable camera setup, but it still felt a little overpriced at $800. At $599, instead of going head-to-head with the Galaxy S and Pixel flagships, the Phone 3 now sits closer to the mid-range space.

Nothing Phone 3 Nothing Phone 3 Nothing's first 'true flagship.' The Phone 3 is a stylish reinvention of Nothing's Android phone series, now with flagship specs, including a large silicon-carbon battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, and a periscope zoom lens with macro photography support. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited time deal!

Earlier this year, Nothing confirmed it wouldn’t launch a new flagship in 2026, instead focusing on its more affordable phones. That leaves the Phone 3 as the company’s current top-tier device for the foreseeable future, making this discount more relevant if you’ve been curious about the brand’s take on a flagship experience.

The novel design won’t be for everyone, but at a $200 discount, the Nothing Phone 3 is a much more tempting prospect. Catch the deal while it’s still live via the widget above.

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