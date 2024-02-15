Nothing Phone 2a price leaks: A rival to the best budget phones?

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR European pricing for the Nothing Phone 2a has been posted online.

The phone is said to start at ~$375, making it a rival to brands like Xiaomi.

The Nothing Phone 2a has been the subject of several leaks to date, but we haven’t seen any specific price-related leaks just yet. Fortunately, that’s changing today.

French outlet Dealabs posted apparent Nothing Phone 2a prices for France today. It turns out that the base 8GB/128GB model will retail for just €349 (~$375). Need more RAM or storage? Then the 12GB/256GB handset is said to cost €399 (~$428).

This seems like competitive pricing for Europe, although we’ll likely have to wait for more specs to figure out the Phone 2a’s rivals in this space. But it definitely looks like this could take the fight to the best cheap phones from established brands.

Nothing’s 128GB model matches the POCO X6 Pro, for one. POCO’s phone brings 256GB of base storage, a 1.5K OLED screen, and a powerful Dimensity 8300-Ultra chip. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has the same price as the 256GB Nothing model. Redmi’s device brings a 200MP main camera, 256GB of storage, and 67W wired charging. In saying so, these phones skimp on the secondary cameras and we’re expecting inferior update commitments.

The Nothing Phone 2a is rumored to pack a Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, a 120Hz OLED screen (FHD+), dual 50MP rear cameras, and 45W wired charging. We’ll need to wait for more leaks or the official launch next month for more details.

