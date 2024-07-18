The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is coming later this month, but what is it?

Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has announced plans for the Phone 2a Plus.

There are no official details on what the phone will bring to the table, but it will be fully unveiled on July 31 at 5 PM ET.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is likely going to have similar specs to the 2a, just a bigger form factor and maybe a few other small upgrades.

The Nothing Phone 2a just arrived back in March, but that’s not slowing the company down as they have announced plans for yet another phone reveal. Just as rumors suggested, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is on its way later this month. The phone will be fully unveiled on July 31 at 5 PM ET.

Unfortunately, that’s really all we officially know about the phone so far. Nothing recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the announcement with the tagline “Plus. More. Extra,” which suggests to me that we’re going to see a bigger body and display. Beyond that, we’d imagine the updates will be relatively small. If we had to speculate, we’d say the phone might also have more RAM or extra storage, or perhaps improvements to the battery size.

The image above is likely more than just random and could also be a teaser for what’s to come. The lines look a bit like vents or coils to my eyes. While some kind of improved cooling system would make sense if this were a flagship, that seems unlikely here. It’s possible this could be referencing something else, like a wireless charging coil. The Nothing Phone 2 features wireless charging, after all, and the Nothing Phone 2a doesn’t. This could be a nice extra.

We don’t believe Nothing would massively change up the SoC, or else this could make the Nothing Phone 2a a bit too similar to the Nothing Phone 2. It’s also probably less likely the camera system would change much on paper. Of course, until Nothing tells us more, this is all just an estimated guess at best.

At the very least, you can expect a similar experience to the Nothing Phone 2a, just likely in a bigger package. As a refresher, the Nothing Phone 2a packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and your choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s also a dual-lens camera system with two 50MP shooters.

The good news is we don’t have to wait too long to find out more. Judging by Nothing’s history, we may also see a few other teasers and leaks building up to the launch at the end of the month.

