The next Nothing Phone could be a Plus

TL;DR Nothing has teased the arrival of a new device, and evidence suggests it’s the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

There’s no word on how this handset would stand out from the standard Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing released the Nothing Phone 2a back in March, and it’s one of the best cheap phones outside the US. The company isn’t stopping there, as it looks like a Nothing Phone 2a Plus might be on the way.

The company recently posted an image of the Pokemon Mega Aerodactyl on Twitter, then followed up by posting a plus sign on the platform.

What does this all mean, then? Well, Nothing uses Pokemon creatures for its device codenames, and the Phone 2a was called Aerodactyl. Meanwhile, Mega Aerodactyl is a “Mega-Evolved” Aerodactyl in the Pokemon series. This strongly suggests that we’re looking at another A-series phone at the very least, if not a Nothing Phone 2a Plus model.

In fact, Indian carrier Jio has listed (h/t: Mukul Sharma) a Nothing Phone 2a Plus in its database. Check out the image below.

There’s no word on Nothing Phone 2a Plus specs just yet, but I’d wager that the new handset will offer better performance and/or wireless charging. The Phone 2a already has a 6.7-inch screen, so we’re not sure if the Plus variant will offer an even bigger display. In any event, we hope the new phone sees a proper release in the US. The Nothing Phone 2a is only available in the US as part of a preview program, but limited network support means it’s not worth the hassle.

