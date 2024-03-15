Nothing is giving Phone 2a users free access to Perplexity's AI chatbot, but hurry up!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Customers who purchase the Nothing Phone 2a before March 19, 2024, can redeem a free subscription to Perplexity Pro for a year (worth $200).

This redemption also needs to be activated before April 30, 2024.

Perplexity AI is a conversational search engine, and the Pro subscription gives access to many more daily queries and AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo.

The Nothing Phone 2a is shaping up to be a good choice in the budget phone segment, especially if you want a phone with a bit of identity for itself. Yes, if you compare the Nothing Phone 2a vs the flagship Nothing Phone 2, you will find a lot of caveats, but the price difference justifies them. If you are looking for more reasons to pick up a Nothing Phone 2a, the company is offering a year’s subscription to Perplexity Pro, but you will have to hurry up to claim this as it is a limited-time offer.

Perplexity AI is an “answer engine,” another way of describing a search engine that uses natural language text. You can ask the search engine questions and receive answers alongside sources for those answers. The highlight here is the conversational approach that remembers context instead of feeding search engine-centric queries.

With Perplexity Pro, users get 600 daily “Pro search” queries (aka conversational search), the ability to attach images and files, access to direct support, and access to AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, Anthropic’s Claude 2.1, Perplexity’s in-house model the Experimental 70b and Mistral’s Le Large.

As part of the Phone 2a launch, Nothing is offering a free Perplexity Pro subscription (worth $200) to customers who buy the Phone 2a before March 19, 2024. The fine print also says that you will have to wait five days after receiving your phone to activate the subscription, and the subscription will have to be activated before April 30, 2024.

Perplexity notes that its Pro subscription can be used simultaneously on multiple devices, as your Pro account is linked to the email you used to log into Perplexity. If you pick up the Phone 2a, you will be able to use the Pro subscription on other machines, such as a PC.

In a recent X (formerly known as Twitter) Space livestream, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas mentioned that they wanted to start the partnership with Nothing quickly. The next phase of their partnership will involve bringing the “assistant” to the phone for a “voice-to-voice” experience. The ultimate goal is to use the AI chatbot to control the OS itself.

