Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nothing Phone 2a teaser reveals nothing, but something more is coming tomorrow
- Nothing has posted a teaser video for a Nothing Phone 2a teaser video.
- Don’t expect a raft of details such as pricing and a full spec sheet in the upcoming video.
Nothing already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a is coming, hinting at a more affordable phone than its mainline devices. Now, it looks like we could get more information about the upcoming device tomorrow.
Nothing recently posted a teaser clip (seen above), confirming that they’ll be posting a video tomorrow (February 13) to reveal why they’re making the Nothing Phone 2a. That sounds an awful lot like a teaser video for a teaser video, although the company did hint at a launch date.
Indian online retailer Flipkart also posted an image for tomorrow’s video. Check the screenshot below.
The phone manufacturer didn’t reveal any other details about tomorrow’s video. We aren’t expecting pricing or a ton of specs, though, let alone a full-fledged launch. After all, it wouldn’t be a Nothing launch without a drawn-out marketing campaign.
Fortunately, we’ve already seen several Nothing Phone 2a specs leak in recent months. The device is said to pack a Dimensity 7200 chipset, dual 50MP cameras, a 120Hz OLED screen, and Glyph lighting on the back.