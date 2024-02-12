Nothing Phone 2a teaser reveals nothing, but something more is coming tomorrow

Supplied by Nothing

TL;DR Nothing has posted a teaser video for a Nothing Phone 2a teaser video.

Don’t expect a raft of details such as pricing and a full spec sheet in the upcoming video.

Nothing already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2a is coming, hinting at a more affordable phone than its mainline devices. Now, it looks like we could get more information about the upcoming device tomorrow.

Nothing recently posted a teaser clip (seen above), confirming that they’ll be posting a video tomorrow (February 13) to reveal why they’re making the Nothing Phone 2a. That sounds an awful lot like a teaser video for a teaser video, although the company did hint at a launch date.

Indian online retailer Flipkart also posted an image for tomorrow’s video. Check the screenshot below.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The phone manufacturer didn’t reveal any other details about tomorrow’s video. We aren’t expecting pricing or a ton of specs, though, let alone a full-fledged launch. After all, it wouldn’t be a Nothing launch without a drawn-out marketing campaign.

Fortunately, we’ve already seen several Nothing Phone 2a specs leak in recent months. The device is said to pack a Dimensity 7200 chipset, dual 50MP cameras, a 120Hz OLED screen, and Glyph lighting on the back.

