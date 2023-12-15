The Nothing Phone 2a could have a Galaxy S10 inspiration

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted purported design-related details about the Nothing Phone 2a.

It’s believed the phone could get a Galaxy S10-like rear camera design.

Otherwise, the phone is said to borrow design elements from the Nothing Phone 1 and 2.

We recently heard murmurings that a cheaper Nothing handset, dubbed the Nothing Phone 2a, could be in the works. Now, it looks like we’ve got more apparent details regarding the phone’s design.

Leaker Yogesh Brar claimed on X that he saw a working Nothing Phone 2a prototype. Brar asserted that this phone has a center-mounted punch-hole cutout, borrows “elements” from the previous two Nothing Phones, and has a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup in the center of the rear cover.

The tipster later clarified that this rear camera design was in line with the Galaxy S10’s rear camera setup (seen below). By comparison, the Nothing Phone 1 and 2 have a vertically stacked camera housing in the top-left corner.

There’s no word on exactly which design elements from previous phones will land on the Nothing Phone 2a. But we hope Nothing maintains the line’s Glyph lighting, as it’s still a standout feature.

Otherwise, an initial leak pointed to the rumored handset packing a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a 4,920mAh battery. But we’re taking these initial specs with a healthy dose of salt for now as it comes from an unknown source.

