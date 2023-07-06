Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers are now up for grabs!
Bless the leakers! We now have some cool Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers to play with.
Evan Blass
TL;DR
- Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers have leaked.
- The set includes a total of 20 wallpapers, some of which we also saw on the Nothing Phone 1.
- You can download them from the link pasted at the end of this article.
Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has been busy posting Nothing Phone 2 leaks on Twitter these past few hours. After confirming the camera and display specs for the phone, Wojciechowska is now treating us to all the new Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers.
The 20 Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers set includes some familiar images carried forward from the Phone 1 and some new abstract pictures. Wojciechowska was kind enough to share a Google Drive download link for all the new Phone 2 wallpapers, and you can hit it up below.
The Nothing Phone 2 is launching on July 11. It carries forward its predecessor’s design language with the transparent back and the Glyph interface, albeit with a few tweaks. The hardware is getting a significant upgrade this time around. Nothing wants to paint the Phone 2 as a flagship device, given it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Leaks have further revealed the device will house 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage.
The device is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide sensor. The front camera is said to be a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter. Nothing recently allowed us to post some camera samples of the Phone 2, so you can check them out here.