Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers are now up for grabs!

Leaker Kamila Wojciechowska has been busy posting Nothing Phone 2 leaks on Twitter these past few hours. After confirming the camera and display specs for the phone, Wojciechowska is now treating us to all the new Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers.

The 20 Nothing Phone 2 wallpapers set includes some familiar images carried forward from the Phone 1 and some new abstract pictures. Wojciechowska was kind enough to share a Google Drive download link for all the new Phone 2 wallpapers, and you can hit it up below.

The Nothing Phone 2 is launching on July 11. It carries forward its predecessor’s design language with the transparent back and the Glyph interface, albeit with a few tweaks. The hardware is getting a significant upgrade this time around. Nothing wants to paint the Phone 2 as a flagship device, given it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Leaks have further revealed the device will house 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage.