Nothing confirms it's sticking with 3 years of updates for the Phone 2

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing confirmed the Phone 2 will get three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

The Phone 1 received the same commitment when it launched.

When it comes to phone updates, Android, sadly, is still lagging behind Apple’s five-year commitment. But things have been looking better as of late as companies like Samsung are now starting to embrace a four-year strategy. However, it looks like Nothing will be sticking to what’s familiar for the Nothing Phone 2.

On Twitter today, Nothing’s official account tweeted about the steps it is taking to be more sustainable. At the end of its thread, it confirmed something we’ve speculated up until now. The company revealed that the successor to the Phone 1 will only get the standard three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. This would be the same update commitment that Nothing gave its first phone.

We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own. To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you. — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

Now it’s not like phone makers haven’t surprised us before with additional updates. It’s possible Nothing could eventually decide to do that with the Phone 2. But this will be something Phone 2 owners will have to wish for because there’s no guarantee that will happen.

Outside of this news, it was previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 would run on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, have a 4,700mAh battery, and will launch sometime in July 2023. Leaks have suggested that the device could have 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 120Hz adaptive AMOLED display.

Comments