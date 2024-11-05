Nothing OS 3.0 beta finally lands for the Nothing Phone 2 this week

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta arrives for the Nothing Phone 2 tomorrow.

The in-development software release is built on Android 15.

Availability for the Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1 will get underway in December.

Are you feeling that Android 15 FOMO yet? Here we are, already talking release dates for Android 16, and the odds are very high your phone is still on Android 14 — let’s hope not any earlier. Still, that’s a situation that’s slowly getting better by the day, even if it feels like manufacturers are taking their sweet old time. We’re always excited to see new phones lining up to get their updates, and today we get word of one of the latest, as Nothing gets ready to bring Nothing OS 3.0 to the Nothing Phone 2.

We’ve already had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 with the first hardware the manufacturer released a beta for: the Nothing Phone 2a. We also knew to expect a beta to land for the Phone 2 sometime in November, before spreading to the rest of the Nothing lineup in December. Over on its community forums, Nothing shares that OS 3.0 Open Beta for the Phone 2 will get underway tomorrow, November 6.

Since this is a beta, expect to find a fair amount that’s still a little rough around the edges, but it already sounds like the software situation is improving — back when we first checked out the beta for the Phone 2a, the new support for Shared Widgets wasn’t yet active, and while most of it still isn’t, you can at least now preview that experience with Photo Widgets.

Before you take the plunge, you might want to familiarize yourself with the changes we go over in our Nothing OS 3.0 hands-on, because once you install the beta, the company strongly recommends against trying to roll back to Nothing OS 2.6 — you can do it in a pinch, but be ready with a backup of all your data. But for those of you who have been counting the days until you could finally try Android 15 for yourself, head on over to Nothing’s forums and follow the steps there to get yourself ready to install the OS 3.0 beta when it drops tomorrow.

