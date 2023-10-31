Nothing Phone 2 gets new tricks including new widget and the ability to hide apps

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing OS 2.0.4 is rolling out now to the Nothing Phone 2.

It brings three new features, including a photo widget, a better-organized widget picker, and the ability to hide apps from the app drawer.

The update also includes the October 2023 patch and various bug fixes.

If you have a Nothing Phone 2, you’ve likely been pretty happy with the steady stream of software updates you’ve received. Well, we have good news, which is that there’s yet another update on the way, this time in the form of Nothing OS 2.0.4.

According to Nothing, this update is rolling out now to the Phone 2 globally. However, depending on your location, it might be a day or two before you see it. Be sure to head to Settings > System > System Update to see if the update is waiting for you.

In the meantime, we’ll summarize the cool new features. First, there’s a new Nothing widget. It’s a photo widget that allows you to see your favorite snaps right on your home screen. Speaking of widgets, this update also reorganizes the widget picker so that the Nothing-branded widgets are categorized rather than just haphazardly collected.

Finally, Nothing OS 2.0.4 introduces the ability to hide apps from the app drawer. Long-press an app to hide it, and then swipe right within the app drawer to see all your hidden apps. This is a terrific way to keep your drawer clutter-free but still keep the apps you need.

In addition to these new features, the new software also has the October 2023 Android security patch and fixes for a few bugs. Check out the full Nothing OS 2.0.4 changelog to find out more.

