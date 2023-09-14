Nothing OS 2.0.3 for Nothing Phone 2 gets wider rollout with new features

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 2 is now receiving the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update.

It brings a few new features, improvements, and bug fixes to the phone.

Nothing is now rolling out a fresh update for the Phone 2. Spotted previously by a few users, the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update is now getting a wider rollout, and the company says it should your Phone 2 very soon.

The software brings a couple of new features for the Phone 2, including a new Compass widget, a user interface prompt for when the phone is in Pocket Mode, a Glyph Progress indicator for food delivery service Zomato, and more.

Nothing is also bringing a couple of improvements to the Phone 2, including better Bluetooth connectivity and increased screen recorder resolution. You can read the complete changelog for the 99MB Nothing OS 2.0.3 update below.

New features New Compass widget

User Interface now shows when phone is in Pocket Mode

Glyph Progress now supports Zomato

NDot now supports Portuguese Improvements Improved Bluetooth connectivity

Improved OTG compatibility

Increased screen recorder resolution

Improved haptic feedback

Improved NFC stability Solutions Adjusted animation speed of keyboard when using the app drawer

Adjusted User Interface

Other general bug fixes You can check for the new update by heading to Settings > System > System Update on your Nothing Phone 2.

