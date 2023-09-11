Nothing Phone 2 update adds a new app for the phone's coolest feature

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest update for the Nothing Phone 2 is bringing four new additions to the phone.

These additions include a compass widget, pocket mode, OTG compatibility toggle, and a new app that supports Glyph Progress.

The update will also provide various fixes and improvements.

The Nothing Phone 2 has been out for two months now, and it’s getting its third big update. That update will bring three new additions to the smartphone, as well as fixes and improvements.

The update is not out for the US quite yet, but it looks like a changelog has appeared for Germany. Shared by Max Jambor, the update lists four new features coming to the handset. One of the features is a compass widget that will allow you to see more information when you swipe down.

Another incoming feature is a pocket mode, which will disable all touch capabilities when the phone detects it’s in a pocket. There will also be a new UI that will indicate when your phone is in pocket mode. This is a preliminary changelog, so it’s unknown what the UI looks like and if pocket turn is turned on automatically or manually.

The third new feature is arguably the most exciting addition mentioned in the list. It appears Zomato will now support Glyph Progress. Nothing’s Glyph Progress is a feature that makes use of the LED Glyphs on the back of the Nothing Phone 2. It’s a neat little idea that shows the progress of something while your phone is asleep. Unfortunately, only one other app takes advantage of this feature — Uber.

The last addition appears to be a new improve “OTG compatibility” toggle that can be found in settings, under connected devices and connection preferences. This is followed by a few other fixes and improvements, which include: Increased screen recorder capture resolution

Adjusted animation speed of the keyboard popping up after opening the app drawer

Improved haptic feedback

Improved NFC stability

Improved Bluetooth connection stability in various scenarios

Minor UI adjustments

Minor bug fixes The update has a file size of about 99MB. This is about the same size as the Nothing OS 2.0.2 patch that brought mostly improvements to the camera.

