Nothing Phone 1 gets speed and power consumption improvements with latest update

Welcome to the Nothing Phone 1 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the Nothing Phone 1. We’ll detail the current software version and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS atop Android 12. The company is offering three years of OS updates, theoretically meaning that the phone will get Android 15. The handset is also slated to receive four years of security patches. Current stable version: Android 13

Latest Nothing Phone 1 update July 3, 2023: The Nothing Phone 1 is now getting the Nothing OS 1.5.5 update. The company says the update improves Face Unlock accuracy, app loading speeds, and more. It is also aimed at further optimizing power consumption on the Phone 1. The 114MB update also carries a range of bug fixes and an updated Android security patch.

Previous Nothing Phone 1 updates May 5, 2023: Nothing released version 1.5.4 of the Nothing OS for Phone 1. It was meant to smoothen the overall performance of the phone. It also brought battery life improvements, an optimised brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet, and more.

March 14, 2023: Nothing released the Nothing OS 1.5.2 update for the Nothing Phone 1. It was an incremental update that brought a new Nothing weather app, Glyph customizations, a new collection of minimalist wallpapers, and multiple performance improvements.

March 14, 2023: Nothing released the Nothing OS 1.5.2 update for the Nothing Phone 1. It was an incremental update that brought a new Nothing weather app, Glyph customizations, a new collection of minimalist wallpapers, and multiple performance improvements.

February 21, 2023: The Nothing Phone 1 got the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update. Nothing published a blog post confirming the update's release.

February 16, 2023: The Nothing Phone 1 received the stable version of Android 13, according to 9to5Google. This is a hefty update, bringing new Glyph features, a weather app, and much more.

August 18, 2022: Nothing Phone 1 owners have another update to look forward to, as Nothing OS version 1.1.3 has arrived on devices according to Reddit. So what should you expect this time? The new update brings Adaptive Battery support and a redesigned fingerprint UI for third-party apps. There are plenty of camera tweaks too, such as faster processing for HDR and night mode shots, improved zoom, and more saturated colors when using the ultrawide camera. We also get bug fixes related to stuttering, mobile hotspot functionality, lockscreen crashing, and more.

August 1, 2022: GSMArena reports that Nothing pushed out the Nothing OS version 1.1.2 update to the device. The update weighs in at 38.28MB and improves charging performance, brings better third-party charger support, and plenty more.

July 20, 2022: Nothing reportedly pushed out an update for the Phone 1, and it seems similar to the previous update that was available on our review unit. MySmartPrice reports that the update is available in the likes of India and weighs in at 93.81MB. The update indeed brings HDR10+ support, battery life/fingerprint scanner improvements, and more.

July 15, 2022: Our Nothing Phone 1 review unit came with the Nothing OS 1.0.2 update waiting for us out of the box. This 146MB update brought HDR10+ support, improvements to HDR/night/portrait shots, a better camera app UI, battery/fingerprint tweaks, a Connect to Tesla feature, improved Glyph effects, and plenty more. Have you received a new Nothing Phone 1 update? Then let us know via the comments below! You can also visit our Android 12 update tracker for info on updates for other phones.

