The wait is over: Nothing Phone 1 receives Android 14 update with Nothing OS 2.5

Rafael Zeier/YouTube

TL;DR The Nothing Phone 1 is now getting the stable Android 14 update with Nothing OS 2.5.

The software will roll out in stages and come to open beta testers before stable Android 13 users.

Nothing is finally rolling out the stable Android 14 update for its first smartphone — the Nothing Phone 1. The update should transition users to Nothing OS 2.5.

While Nothing has officially announced the update, the company says it will have a staggered rollout. That means not all Nothing Phone 1 users will get it immediately.

“This approach allows us to monitor for any issues and ensure a smooth and stable deployment,” says Nothing. Those who are currently on the open beta version of the software will receive the update before it’s pushed out to users running the stable Android 13 build on their Phone 1.

There are a bunch of new features in Nothing OS 2.5 and the company has a detailed changelog for everything you can expect from the latest update.

Nothing OS 2.5 for Nothing Phone 1: Changelog Customisation Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section. Glyph Interface Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualisation feature (some of you may have already discovered it).

Improved overall Glyph light playback effect when synchronising with your device’s audio.

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph. Gesture Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

More Lock Screen shortcut options like Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style. Quick Settings Added support for switching ring modes in Quick Settings.

You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more device icons. New Widgets Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on the move.

Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle. More improvements Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Automatically excludes the preview of the previous screenshot when taking continuous screenshots.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced the overall smoothness and responsiveness of the system for a more fluid user experience.

Enhanced system stability and improved battery life.

Comments