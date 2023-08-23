The wait is almost over: Here's when Nothing Phone 1 will get Nothing OS 2.0

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing OS 2.0 software will come to the Phone 1 next week.

The software brings plenty of additions to the table, such as more customization options and clone apps support.

Nothing launched Nothing OS 2.0 alongside the Phone 2 last month, and it was a major upgrade over the rather basic Nothing OS 1.0. The company confirmed that Nothing OS 2.0 will come to the Phone 1 as well, and it’s now revealed launch timing.

Nothing confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the new software will come to Nothing Phone 1 users next week. The manufacturer didn’t dish out a specific launch date, but we’re guessing this will be a staggered release over a few days anyway.

There are a few notable Nothing OS 2.0 features worth knowing, such as monochrome app icons, new widgets and lock screen customizations, the ability to lock individual apps, and clone apps support. So if you thought the Phone 1’s software was still threadbare, this update will be for you.

Nothing OS 2.0 for the Phone 1 also comes as the stable Android 14 release inches closer. However, it’s worth noting that the stable Android 13 release only came to the Phone 1 after roughly six months. So you probably shouldn’t expect to see Android 14 coming to the Phone 1 or Phone 2 shortly after the initial release.

