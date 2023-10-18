Nothing Phone 1 update alert! New features and security patch incoming

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has rolled out Nothing Os 2.0.4 for Phone 1.

The update brings new widgets and the Hidden Apps feature to the Nothing Phone 1.

It also carries some useful improvements and bug fixes.

The Nothing Phone 1 is getting a new update deemed Nothing OS 2.0.4. It’s still based on Android 13. You’ll have to wait for Nothing OS 2.5 to roll out with Android 14 features.

Nevertheless, the update adds some cool new features to your Nothong Phone 1. The Photo and Compass widgets are finally available on Phone 1. Users can long-press anywhere on the home screen and choose the new widget options from the menu that pops up. You can also add the Photo widget to the lock screen of the phone by heading to Settings > Lock Screen > Lock Screen widgets. You can set this widget to shuffle daily, hourly, or whenever you unlock the phone.

The Nothing Phone 1 is also getting the Hidden Apps feature with the latest update. Users can swipe left on the app drawer to access the hidden icons compartment. The apps placed here will be relocated and hidden from the app drawer.

Nothing OS 2.0.4 also brings the September 2023 security patch alongside several other improvements and bug fixes. The cloned instance of WhatsApp now correctly supports app lock. An issue causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed has also been fixed. The charging icon on the lock screen now properly reflects the charging speed. Nothing has also improved the stability of Wi-Fi hotspotting and rolled out some general bug fixes.

You can head to Settings > System > System Update to install Nothing Os 2.0.4. Don’t worry if you don’t see the update immediately. It’s rolling out in a staggered fashion and should reach your Phone 1 very soon.

