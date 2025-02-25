Nothing brings Circle to Search to another Phone in its lineup

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing Phone 1’s latest firmware update brings Circle to Search to the mid-range device.

The update also includes a power-off password verification feature, new wallpapers, and February 2025 security patches.

The update measures 202MB and will roll out to Phone 1 users over the coming days.

Google debuted Circle to Search with the Galaxy S24 series last year, and it has since made its way to many more devices. In addition to Google’s Pixel lineup, the feature is now available on several Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, HONOR, and Xiaomi phones. Nothing also jumped on the bandwagon late last year when it released Nothing OS 3.0 to the Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus. Now, the company is bringing the feature to the older Phone 1 with its latest software update.

Nothing is rolling out a fresh firmware update for the Phone 1, bringing several new features and improvements to the device. Its official changelog confirms that it adds support for Circle to Search, allowing users to trigger it either by long-pressing the home button if they use three-button navigation or by long-pressing the navigation bar if they use gesture navigation. Once you receive the update, you’ll find the settings for Circle to Search within the Navigation mode option in the Gestures settings.

Nothing Community/somenathdeypersonal

Along with Circle to Search, the update includes a new security feature that requires password authentication to switch off the device. This feature could come in handy if your phone is lost or stolen. Nothing OS 3.0-250218-1552 also brings new wallpapers, the Android security patches for February 2025, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and system stability enhancements, and a few minor performance improvements.

Nothing says the update will roll out gradually over the next few days to ensure “a smooth and stable deployment,” so you may have to wait a little to receive the OTA notification on your Phone 1.

