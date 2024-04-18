Nothing bets big on AI with ChatGPT integration in Nothing OS and its earbuds

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has announced deeper ChatGPT integration within Nothing OS 2.5.5 and its earbuds.

The Nothing Ear (2024) and Nothing Ear A can set a pinch shortcut to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 comes with three new ChatGPT widgets and new features such as Clipboard to ChatGPT and Screenshot to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has spurred the use of AI in mainstream use cases. Many people now prefer Google Gemini or ChatGPT to help with daily tasks, and every business is scrambling to integrate AI into its products and services. At the launch of the new Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A earbuds, the company also announced that ChatGPT integration is coming to the earbuds and Nothing OS.

On the new Nothing Ear (2024) and Nothing Ear A earbuds, you can set a pinch shortcut to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Once set, you can pinch the earbud stem to begin talking to ChatGPT and tap once to stop the conversation. ChatGPT will then work its magic and get back to you with a response. You will need to be on Nothing OS 2.5.5 and set the shortcut through the Nothing X app for the ChatGPT integration to work.

The company says that the ChatGPT integration will also be rolled out to all of its Nothing and CMF audio products in June 2024.

If you don’t have the earbuds, you can still enjoy the deeper integration with Nothing OS. With Nothing OS 2.5.5, you can now add ChatGPT widgets for Text, Voice, and Vision when you have ChatGPT installed on your phone. This is beyond the regular 4×2 widget that the ChatGPT app offers to all Android users.

Further, Nothing OS 2.5.5 adds a Clipboard to ChatGPT shortcut when selecting text, letting you paste the text directly into a new conversation on ChatGPT.

When you take a screenshot, you will also see a new Screenshot to ChatGPT shortcut that allows you to paste the screenshot directly into a new conversation on ChatGPT.

Nothing OS 2.5.5 is rolling out to the Nothing Phone 2 today. It will also roll out to the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Phone 2a later this month.

Do you like this ChatGPT integration within Nothing OS? Let us know in the comments below!

