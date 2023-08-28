Nothing OS 2.0 is starting to rollout to the Nothing Phone 1

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is now starting to roll out Nothing OS 2.0 to the Phone 1.

The update will add new features, more customization, and improved functionality.

The Nothing Phone 2 got the Nothing OS 2.0 update in July.

Nothing released Nothing OS 2.0 back in July, bringing with it new features, enhanced functionality, and more customizations. While the update came to the Nothing Phone 2 when it launched, Phone 1 users were left having to sit on their hands waiting for the update to come to the last-generation handset. It appears that the wait is now over, as the OS is finally beginning to roll out to the older hardware.

Today, the London-based technology brand announced it is starting to roll out Nothing OS 2.0 to the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced back in June that the update would arrive on the Phone 1 by the end of August and it looks like the company has delivered.

According to the firm, the update is “packed” with new features, customization options, and improved functionality. Some of the most notable additions to the software include monochrome app icons, new widgets and lock screen customizations, the ability to lock individual apps, and clone app support.

Nothing 2.0 should help bring the original Nothing Phone more up to speed with the Phone 2. However, it’s not the latest update Nothing has published. Just last week, the company launched Nothing OS 2.0.2a for the Phone 2. This update focused on camera performance, HDR improvements, low-light scenarios, and facial clarity.

It’s important to note that this news comes as Google prepares to launch Android 14 in the very near future. When Android 13 came out, the Nothing Phone 1 didn’t get the OS until about six months after it launched. It’s possible it could take just as long for the Nothing Phone 2 to get Android 14.

