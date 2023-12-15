Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 begins rolling out for the Nothing Phone 2

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has begun rolling out Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 to the Nothing Phone 2.

This update bumps up the base Android platform version to Android 14, and includes a bunch of new features around the glyph interface, new widgets, and more.

Nothing’s recent Nothing Chats-Sunbird debacle may still be fresh on everyone’s mind, but the company is moving forward with the rest of its plans. It has been testing Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 for the Nothing Phone 2 for a while now, and the company has now announced a broader stable rollout for the same.

Nothing OS 2.5 incoming. Coming to a Phone (2) near you over the next few days. With new features and improvements to enhance your experience even further. Open Beta for Phone (1) will kick off before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/2Wtui7LJ7a — Nothing (@nothing) December 15, 2023

Nothing Phone 2 users should expect the new update to arrive on their phone in the coming days. The Open Beta for the Nothing Phone 1 will also begin within the next two weeks, so those on the older phone can also look forward to enjoying Android 14 on their device.

In addition to upgrading the base platform version to Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 brings several nifty features. There is now a Google Calendar integration for the Glyph Progress bar, wherein the lights on the back of the phone will light up and begin a five-minute countdown to your next calendar event. There are also a bunch of new widgets, though you will have to update your Nothing Launcher and Nothing Widgets app to the latest version on the Google Play Store after installing the firmware update.

Here is the full changelog for the Nothing OS 2.5 update: Customisation ✨ Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options. 🌌 New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens. 🔮 New Glass wallpaper effect: Add a Glass filter to give your favourite wallpaper a unique appearance. 🎨 Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance. ⚪ Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

Glyph Interface 📅 Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface. ⏲️ Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration. 🔓 You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device. 🚀 Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget. 💫 Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used. 🔄 Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Gesture 💡Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures. 🤖 More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera. 📸 Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture. ✏️ New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

More improvements 🌥️ Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts. ⬅️ Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style. 🔔 Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface. ⚙️ Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons. 📷 Improved the stability of the camera. 👾 Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.

New Widgets 🚶 Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated. 🎵 Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move. ⏳ Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.



