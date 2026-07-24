Nothing launches Essential Apps for building apps right on your phone

TL;DR Nothing has launched a new app called Essential Apps.

The app lets users build, preview, and deploy Essential Apps directly on their Nothing phone.

The company also announced that it is temporarily pausing publishing new apps to Playground.

In a bit of bad news, a recent report claims that London-based manufacturer Nothing could be planning to exit up to 12 markets. But on a more positive note, the company has been working on a new native experience for its phones. That experience is available now, but you may have to wait a little before you can take advantage of it.

Nothing has announced the launch of a new app called Essential Apps. This app will allow you to build, preview, and deploy Essential Apps directly on your Nothing phone. While you previously had the ability to deploy and use Essential Apps on your phone, you could only create these apps while on the web. This new experience lets you do it all from your handset.

The new app is currently available to download on the Google Play Store. However, you may not be able to use it right away. As the company explains, access is being rolled out in stages and the app will only work once access has been granted. If you don’t have access, you’ll see the error message below.

Nothing says it will notify users by email when access has been granted, and it will tell you everything you need to know to get started. It adds that it will first start granting access to users who already have access to the Builder on the web. Eventually, the company plans to do away with the waitlist and open the app up more broadly.

In addition to this news, Nothing also shared an update about Playground — a platform where creators can publish their Essential App creations for the community to enjoy. It appears that Nothing is temporarily hitting the pause button on the publishing of new apps. The brand says that the pause is meant to give the team time to build “the best possible creation experience.”

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