TL;DR Nothing has launched the Headphone A, over-ear headphones featuring 135 hours of battery life with ANC off.

The headphones include unique physical controls, an IP52 rating, and 40mm titanium-coated drivers with LDAC support.

They retail for $199 in four colors, with the yellow color available as a limited-edition release in April.

At its London launch event, Nothing has announced the new Headphone A alongside the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro. These over-ear headphones pair Nothing’s signature design with playful new colors and a remarkable claim of five days of continuous listening on a single charge.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Nothing Headphone A look a lot like the Nothing Headphone 1, but now feature new pink and yellow colors. There are also the “Roller,” “Paddle,” and “Button” buttons on the headphones for controlling functions such as volume, media playback, ANC mode switching, and more. On the Headphone A, users can press the “Button” button in Camera Shutter mode to serve as a remote trigger for their smartphone camera.

These headphones are light, weighing just 310g, and come with breathable memory foam cushions for all-day comfort. There’s a modest IP52 rating for protection against sweat.

Beyond the design, another big highlight of the Nothing Headphone A is the claimed battery life. Nothing claims up to 5 days (135 hours) of listening time with ANC off on a single charge, outlasting an unnamed “market leader” headphone by half. A five-minute charge provides five hours of playback time when the battery is depleted, while a zero-to-full charge takes two hours.

The Headphone A comes with a 40mm titanium-coated driver. It supports Hi-Resolution Audio and LDAC codec. It also features Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with three presets. Users can use the Nothing X app to access an eight-band EQ feature to fine-tune the sound profile, and even create and share custom profiles with the Nothing Community. There’s also a real-time Bass Enhancement algorithm at play that analyses low frequencies to deliver a powerful, punchy response without compromising the clarity of the mid and high tones.

Curiously, the Nothing Headphone A comes with a USB-C cable and a 3.5mm jack for wired listening. It also supports dual-device connections on Android, iOS, and Windows.

Nothing Headphone A pricing and availability The Nothing Headphone A will be available in Black, White, Pink, and Yellow colors for $199. Pre-orders begin today for the Black, White, and Pink colors, with open sales from March 13. The Yellow color is a limited-edition item that goes on sale on April 6.

Follow