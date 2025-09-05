Deal: Nothing Headphone 1 discounted for the first time!

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Unlike most over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1) ear cups wear a rounded-rectangle design.

The Nothing Headphone 1 was just released in mid-August, less than a month ago, but we’re already seeing its first discount! It’s $30 off, bringing the cost down to $269. While it’s a small discount, seeing a sale so soon after the product’s release is nice! Buy the Nothing Headphone 1 for $269 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The stock at this price is also limited. As of the time of this writing, 58% of the discounted units have been claimed. Amazon only offers the Black model at this price point. If you want the White version, or miss this sale, you can also check out the official Nothing website, where both colors are on sale for the same price.

The Nothing Headphone 1 is the most unique-looking headset I have seen. It will definitely turn heads wherever you go. I absolutely love the look.

These headphones are not cheap, so you can expect a really nice experience across the board, starting with the build. They have square aluminum slabs with see-through plastic sections that show the internals. Not only do they look impressive, but they also feel very solidly built. The unit also has an IP52 rating, so you get a bit of dust and water resistance.

The sound quality is good, even if not outstanding. We noticed that the sound is a bit darker by default, but it can be easily customized using the in-app eight-band equalizer.

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Despite their controversial aesthetic, the Nothing Headphones (1) have many handy features under the hood.

The ANC performance was actually pretty good. It does a great job silencing things like engines, air conditioners, and traffic noise, which makes it great for commuting and city dwelling. Even the in-call noise rejection is decent.

The battery life is actually quite impressive, even more so than the manufacturer claims. While Nothing says the average battery life should be 35 hours, our internal tests from SoundGuys.com yielded nearly 43 hours with ANC enabled. And if you turn off noise canceling, it should extend up to a whopping 80 hours!

You’ll also enjoy features like Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec support, USB-C wired listening, and even spatial audio.

Overall, while it’s a small discount, it’s nice to have a sale. Especially if you were already thinking of getting the Nothing Headphone 1. This is the first offer, so it’s technically a record-low price. Go get it!

