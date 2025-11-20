Nothing Headphone 1 sees a rare discount in Black Friday deluge

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Despite their controversial aesthetic, the Nothing Headphones (1) have many handy features under the hood.

If you’re cultivating an alternative style and looking to snag a great deal on a pair of headphones, then have a peek at the Nothing Headphone 1. Just in time for Black Friday, these fashionable headphones are available for $239, down from their usual $299. Like many of the excellent deals dropping today, this one is an all-time low price. Nothing Headphone 1 for $239 (20% off)

The Nothing Headphone 1 is all about design and functionality. With a unique transparent look and a comfortable squircle-shaped earcup, they’re designed to turn heads. They boast a solid 4.4-star Amazon rating, and we also had a lot of positive things to say about the headset. In terms of sound quality, the tuning was a collaboration with KEF, ensuring a rich audio experience.

When it comes to features, these headphones pack quite a punch. They include hybrid active noise cancelation and are capable of up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on, or a whopping 80 hours without it. They support high-resolution audio through LDAC, wired connections with USB-C and 3.5mm jacks, and Bluetooth 5.3 for multipoint connections. With additional features like spatial audio, personalized settings through the Nothing X app, and handy tools like Find My Device, these headphones offer considerable value.

