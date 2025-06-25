Nothing's bare-bones gallery app scores a major upgrade as Phone 3 launch draws closer

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has rolled out a significant update for its native gallery app.

The update introduces new editing tools for cropping, color grading, and adding filters to images.

Nothing Gallery now also features a native video editor that lets you trim clips, adjust volume, and adjust slow-mo video speed.

Nothing introduced a native gallery app to its devices with Nothing OS 3.0 last year, offering users an alternative to third-party gallery apps like Google Photos. The app was pretty barebones at launch, featuring a minimal interface and basic photo management tools. Now, Nothing is rolling out a major update that brings some much-needed image and video manipulation tools.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the update on X earlier today, highlighting all the included changes. For starters, the Nothing Gallery update brings tools for basic image adjustments, including six cropping and rotation tools. It also introduces a color grading option with twelve tuning parameters and ten Nothing-design filters with intensity adjustments.

Nothing has also baked in a basic video editor that lets you trim clips, adjust the volume, and tweak slow-mo video speed. Both the image and video editors have fairly minimalistic interfaces, with tools split across three tabs in the former and two in the latter. Each tool offers subtle haptic feedback for an intuitive user experience.

The Nothing Gallery update even brings some performance improvements, with Nothing claiming that transitioning “from the camera to Gallery is now over 20% faster, with image processing up to 25% quicker.” Additionally, Nothing has introduced AI-powered photo categorization and a unified visual experience that looks more native to Nothing OS.

The Nothing Gallery update will begin rolling out via the Google Play Store today, and it should reach all eligible devices by tomorrow. It arrives as Nothing is gearing up to launch its first true flagship, the Nothing Phone 3. The company is expected to announce the device early next month alongside a new pair of headphones.

