Nothing Gallery app leaks ahead of launch, and we installed it for a good look

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is releasing its own Gallery app with Nothing OS 3.0, which has now leaked ahead of its expected December release.

The Nothing Gallery app features a clean design with basic photo management tools.

AI features are absent from the update and are expected to be added in the future.

Nothing was amongst the first few OEMs to jump onto the Android 15 platform update bandwagon with the release of the Nothing OS 3.0 betas for its devices. Nothing is targeting a general release of Nothing OS 3.0 stable for this month, and ahead of the release, we finally have a good look at the new Nothing Gallery app that is expected to arrive along with it.

Nothing smartphones so far have relied on Google Photos for photo management, which isn’t a bad choice at all. However, users have long requested a dedicated stock gallery app, which Nothing teased was coming with Nothing OS 3.0. However, as we noted in our Nothing OS 3.0 beta hands-on, the update was missing the Nothing Gallery app. The company shared just a glimpse of the Gallery experience, but the app has now leaked before the public launch. We’ve installed it on our device, and this is what it looks like:

As you can see, the Nothing Gallery app takes a more simplistic approach to a photo management app. You can choose which folders to show in the Photos view. The Photos view is a giant universal feed of all images on your device, so a filtering option is much appreciated here. You can pinch in and out to change the density of photos on display.

When viewing a photo, the image preview bar at the bottom allows you to scroll through other images, which is a nice touch for quickly locating adjacent photos. A persistent toolbar is also present at the bottom, letting you mark an image as Favorite, share it, delete it, and access more menu options with the three-dot menu button. The menu button has further options, which helps avoid cluttering the toolbar with buttons used less often.

When viewing videos, the persistent toolbar also gets a play/pause button and a volume control button. There is no visible seekbar, though, but the time played and total duration of the video are visible.

The Albums view further lets you filter down to a specific folder only. You can also create new folders/albums here. It also has a folder for recently deleted files, allowing you to make mistakes, just in case you accidentally delete something you shouldn’t have. There’s also a Search view that lets you search through all images.

If the entire UX looks too bright and white to you, then thankfully, there’s a dark theme here, too. However, we could not locate an independent toggle for it, so the theme appears to be entirely dependent on your system theme. We also noticed that the Nothing Gallery app supports XDR/Ultra HDR photos.

You can get a better look at the app in our experience video below:

Curiously, we could not locate any AI features within the Gallery app. Nothing had mentioned the following in its announcement: Gallery will include in the future: automatic AI image categorisation, “more natural language search,” and more AI features like AI Upscaling and Super Resolution and AI Image Generation. Given that the Nothing Gallery app is currently in beta, it’s possible that Nothing meant that these features will be present in the future. The company may also make further changes and adjustments to the UX and features since this is not the final release. You can sideload the APK on non-Nothing devices, but the app will not work unless you make further changes, and we do not recommend going down that route.

How do you like the Nothing Gallery app so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments