Nothing upgrades Essential Space with a feature it should've had ages ago

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is rolling out cloud storage for Essential Space.

Cloud storage is available for all 2025 and 2026 Nothing and CMF phones that support Essential Key.

You’ll be able to manage your storage by going to Essential Space > Profile > Storage > Backup.

Nothing’s Essential Space, an app to quickly capture audio notes, photos, and more, is getting a handy update that will keep your content secure and always available. The London-based firm is rolling out cloud storage for the productivity hub.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a blog post, Nothing announced that cloud storage is coming to Essential Space, starting today. This means you can now back up your captures and sync them with your Nothing account. You’ll also be able to stay connected to your Essential Space content across supported devices.

Cloud storage is not currently supported on all Nothing devices. However, the company says that the feature is available for all 2025 and 2026 Nothing and CMF phones that support Essential Key.

The update should roll out to your device automatically. If it doesn’t, you’ll be able to update Essential Space manually by heading over to the Google Play Store. Once it becomes available on your device, you’ll be able to manage your cloud storage by going to Essential Space > Profile > Storage > Backup.

Nothing adds that it’s using Google’s cloud infrastructure to power this feature. As a result, “your data is handled in line with GDPR requirements and protected by Google’s cloud security standards.”

Follow