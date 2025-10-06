Nothing Phones gain call recording, but only some models

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is rolling out a call recording feature via the Essential Space app.

The feature will only be available to the Phone 3, 3a, and 3a Pro.

It’s also only available in select markets, including the UK, India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

London-based phone maker Nothing is rolling out a new feature for owners of its latest handsets. This feature will allow you to record voice calls. However, the feature will only be available to select devices in certain regions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a social post, Nothing revealed that it is launching call recording today. This will be an Essential Space feature that can be activated either by long-pressing on the Essential Key or tapping on “Start recording” in a notification at the top of the screen. Once the recording stops, it will be saved in Essential Space for you to listen to later.

Call Recording rolls out on Essential Space today! ☎️ Long-press the Essential Key to record any call. Focus and be present in your conversation. Essential Space remembers the details. pic.twitter.com/4FuYL2tvuJ — Essential (@essential) October 6, 2025

Nothing says that the rollout starts today and it will be automatic, so no need to manually update. This likely means it will be a server-side update to the Essential Space app. The company adds that call recording is only available for the Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro.

Limiting the feature to an even smaller group, call recording will only be available in select countries. However, Nothing says it plans to expand call recording to other markets in the future. At the moment, the feature is available to users in the UK, India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Follow