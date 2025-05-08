Uneven battery drain killing your Nothing Ear earbuds? You're not alone

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Nothing Ear users seem to be facing an unusual battery-related issue with their earbuds.

The issue reportedly results in one earbud discharging significantly faster than the other.

It’s unclear whether this issue stems from a hardware defect or a buggy firmware update.

In addition to fantastic budget-friendly smartphones, Nothing makes some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The Nothing Ear from last year is one of our top picks in the mid-range segment, but it appears to have a serious battery-related issue that makes the earbuds practically unusable for some buyers.

We’ve come across several user reports on Reddit, Facebook, and the Nothing Community forums highlighting an irregular battery drain issue with the Nothing Ear. This issue allegedly results in one earbud running out of battery significantly faster than the other. Interestingly, the problem doesn’t seem to affect one particular earbud. Some users report facing the issue with the right earbud, while others say it affects the left earbud.

Either way, it appears to be a widespread issue and also seems to affect other Nothing and CMF earbuds. Reports highlighting irregular battery drain go back several months, with some users indicating that the issue appeared following a firmware update. However, it’s not immediately clear whether the problem stems from a hardware or a software defect.

We’ve reached out to Nothing for a comment on the matter, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more details. In the meantime, affected users can contact customer support or visit a nearby service center to get replacement earbuds. According to Reddit user jadex67, Nothing seems to be replacing faulty earbuds that are still under warranty. However, your mileage may vary.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.