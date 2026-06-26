Amazon Prime Day deal cuts the transparent Nothing Ear (a) to just $53

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A transparent design helps the Nothing Ear (a) stand out from many other earbuds, and this pair also packs features like ANC, LDAC, and long battery life. It is even better right now because there is a big price cut in this Prime Day 2026 sale.

The earbuds are down to $53.20 from the $109 list price. That works out to a 49% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we have ever seen on Amazon, so it’s a genuine Prime Day find.

As for what you are getting, the Nothing Ear (a) is a midrange true wireless model available in white, black, and yellow. It includes up to 45 dB hybrid active noise cancelation, adaptive ANC modes, transparency mode, and six microphones for calls. For sound, it uses 11 mm drivers and supports LDAC Hi-Res Wireless. You also get Bass Enhance and a customizable Advanced Equalizer through the Nothing X app.

Battery life is one of the highlights. Nothing says you can get up to 9.5 hours from the buds or 42.5 hours with the case when ANC is off. Turn ANC on, and that changes to about 5.5 hours from the earbuds and 24.5 hours total with the case. Other useful extras include Bluetooth dual connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, and app-based controls.

You need an Amazon Prime membership to claim the discount. Not a member yet? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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