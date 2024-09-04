Deal: The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds reach an all-time low price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds were just released just last April, for only $100. Fast-forward a few months, and we’re already seeing a really nice $21 discount, bringing the cost to just $79, the lowest price we’ve ever seen these earbuds hit. Get the Nothing Ear (a) wireless earbuds for just $79

This offer is available from Amazon and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” One thing to keep in mind is that the discount only applies to the Black color version; the White and Yellow models are $99.

Nothing Ear (a) Nothing Ear (a) Nothing delivers feature-packed earbuds that don't break the bank. The Nothing Ear (a) delivers most of the features you expect from Nothing earbuds but at a more affordable price. Plus, they come in yellow! See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

While targeted at the budget-conscious, the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds offer great value for your money, especially at $79. Our coworkers at Sound Guys already reviewed them, and found plenty to love about these.

We loved the interesting design, as well as the nearly nine hours of battery life, which can be extended up to over 42 hours, counting the charge in the case.

ANC is surprisingly good for the price, too, as our tests showed it could reduce noise by about 57%. And the microphone is actually pretty nice, too. These even support Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC, which is rare to find at these price points.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds reach, so you might want to take advantage of this deal sooner rather than later. They might jump back to the regular pricing soon!

All that said, if you’re not convinced by these earbuds, we also have a great list of the best wireless earbuds under $100. There are plenty of great options in there!

You might like

Comments